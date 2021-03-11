Yreka Public Works repairs leak, finds relic from 1860’s

YREKA, Calif. — Yreka Public Works repaired a water leak on Miner Street and found some old wooden pipe underground.
They said there were two runs of this pipe side by side; one was empty and the other had a very old-looking power or communication line running down it. Workers cut a small section out.
The city believes this to be this is a portion of the Scheld system from the 1860’s. A wooden tank, bored-out pine logs, and cast iron pipe.
“The works cost $10,000,” said an article from the newspaper at the time.
