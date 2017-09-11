Local Red Cross responders travel to Florida for relief efforts

Tallahassee, Fla. — Several local volunteers are helping the Red Cross care for victims of Hurricanes Irma… and Harvey.
Red Cross volunteer Judy Kimmons left medford yesterday at noon.
Right now she’s traveling across the country to get to Tallahassee.
She’ll likely get there in two to three days.
Kimmons is one of six Oregonians responding to Hurricane Irma relief efforts.
She says how they help could change when they arrive, but they’re currently planning to help feed those in need.
“They have mobile kitchens and we pick up food and take it out to people who have been affected by the disaster or who do not have power or are staying in the shelters,” Kimmons said.
While Kimmons and others are driving to the other side of the country, the Red Cross says response has primarily focused on local areas in the wake of the unprecedented wildfire season.
Most are operating two wildfire relief shelters in support of the 170 people evacuated from their homes due to the Eagle Creek Fire.
****************************************************************************************************
Financial Donations: call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org
In-Kind Donations: call 503-528-5634
Wildfire Relief: call 503-528-5634
Hurricane Relief: call 1-800-RED-CROSS, visit redcross.org, or text the word IRMA to 90999 to make a $10 donation