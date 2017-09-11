Home
Michael Ray concert canceled due to smoky conditions

Medford, Ore. – An upcoming country music concert has been canceled due to poor air quality in the Rogue Valley.

Country singer Michael Ray was scheduled to perform during The Expo’s Harvest Festival in Central Point on September 16.

His performance has been canceled due to wildfire smoke, according to sources close to the Expo.

The Harvest Festival will continue as scheduled with the exception of the Rogue Run, which was also canceled due to smoke.

This year, the Harvest Festival features the Battle of the Bones BBQ competition and the Southern Oregon Brewfest.

