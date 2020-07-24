Home
Local restaurant closes temporarily due to Covid-19

News
A popular mexican restaurant in central point says one of it’s  employees may have Coronavirus.
Mazatlan Grill posted on it’s Facebook page that the owners are waiting to find out if one of their employees tested positive for Covid-19.
They say they’re working with the health department and are waiting to get more information.
In the meantime the restaurant is staying closed today for precautionary measures.

