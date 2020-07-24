Local restaurant closes temporarily due to Covid-19

Mazatlan Grill posted on it’s Facebook page that the owners are waiting to find out if one of their employees tested positive for Covid-19.
They say they’re working with the health department and are waiting to get more information.
In the meantime the restaurant is staying closed today for precautionary measures.
