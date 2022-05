LOST CREEK LAKE, Ore. – Joseph Stewart County Park Marina is officially designated as a “Clean Marina.”

The Oregon State Marine Board gave the title in recognition for environmentally responsible marina management.

The marina will also be tested frequently to make sure it maintains that status.

Only 62 out of 175 marinas in Oregon are considered “clean.”

With Lost Creek Lake now 96-percent full, Jackson County Parks expects the marina to be very busy this summer.