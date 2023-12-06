Lost River students take 1st place in Food Competition

MERRILL, Ore. – A team from Lost River Junior/Senior High School is celebrating after taking first place at the FFA’s State Food Science Competition.

Lost River’s team was only created three years ago by four students with the goal to win state. The competition was held at Oregon State University with 24 schools competing.

After several different types of tests, including sensory evaluations and customer complaints responses, the team was able to take first place.

Now they’re preparing for nationals, which will be held in Indianapolis next fall.

