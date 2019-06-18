Home
Lumgrey Fire sparks evacuation warnings near Klamath River

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – Cal Fire is assisting the U.S. Forest Service – Klamath National Forest Monday night with the Lumgrey Fire. USFS reports the fire is burning 180 acres, with an estimated 30 acres on the south side of the Klamath River.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for Dutch Creek Road and Empire Creek Road. Highway 96 is closed.

Officials say the fire started around 6 p.m. as two fires. The two then merged together.  Officials say a Type 3 Incident Management Team will take over the fire Tuesday morning.

