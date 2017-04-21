Man arrested for fatally stabbing his grandfather

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. – A young man was arrested for allegedly killing his grandfather and stabbing his grandmother.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 34000 block of Westward Ho Road in Shingletown.
When police arrived, they found Joseph Maddox dead–the apparent victim of a stabbing. Judith Maddox was found with an injury to her head that was bleeding extensively, according to deputies.
They also found the Maddox’s grandson, 19-year-old Skyler Poland, at the scene. He was detained and interviewed by police while Judith Maddox was airlifted to the hospital.
Deputies said Skyler Poland was ultimately arrested for murder and attempted murder.
SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 530-245-6135 or at [email protected]