Man pleads guilty to making Instagram threats against Portland mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man pleaded guilty to threatening Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler via Instagram.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on October 9, 2019, Kermit Tyler Poulson posted multiple comments on Mayor Wheeler’s personal Instagram account threatening to firebomb the mayor’s home if he didn’t fire a Portland police officer involved in an on-duty shooting.
Investigators were able to track down Poulson using his IP address. The property where he was found was searched as Poulson admitted to making the comments.
On July 3, 2019, Poulson pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threatening communications with the intent to extort Mayor Wheeler.
According to prosecutors, Poulson could face a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.