Man pleads guilty to threatening OSU campus

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A Corvallis man pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot the Oregon State University campus.
The Department of Justice said on February 27, 2018, public safety officers as OSU were notified about Twitter posts from user “Hard Belly Dorm” threatening a campus shooting. An investigation revealed the account belonged to 33-year-old Christopher Adam Strahan, who was familiar to police due to an investigation into similar threats in 2017.
Strahan was arrested and taken to jail until he could be tried in a federal court.
On March 5, 2019, the DOJ announced Strahan pleaded guilty to the threats. He was sentenced to time served and three years of post-prison supervision.
Strahan was previously convicted for the February 2017 threats. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail and was committed to the state mental hospital for six months.