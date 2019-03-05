Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney taking medical leave

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney announced he’s taking 10-days of medical leave.
The absence from the legislature was announced Tuesday morning.
Courtney is the most senior member of the Oregon Legislature serving his eighth year as Senate President.
The Salem Democrat said he’s taking the leave under the advice of his doctors.
The announcement comes as the Bureau of Labor and Industries announced a settlement regarding nine women who were harmed while serving in the Oregon State Capitol during Courtney’s time there.
$1,121,612 settlement includes language recommending continued efforts from legislative leadership to improve the “Capitol culture.” It also recommends the establishment of a bi-partisan joint conduct committee.
Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek released the following statement about the settlement after Courtney announced he’s taking leave:
“On behalf of the Oregon Legislature, we sincerely apologize to the women who suffered harm during their time in the Capitol. Everyone working in or visiting the State Capitol deserves to feel safe and respected. We remain committed to improving the Capitol’s workplace culture and are working hard to implement that change during the ongoing legislative session, following the recommendations of the Oregon Law Commission.”
House Republican Leader Carl Wilson stated the following regarding Courtney’s planned absence:
“We wish Senate President Peter Courtney a speedy recovery and look forward to him returning to his work in the Capitol.”