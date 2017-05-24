Man presumed drowned in N. Umpqua River

Roseburg, Ore. – Police have identified the subject of continuing search along the North Umpua River.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday night at around 7:30, dispatchers received a report of a man who jumped off a bridge near North Bank Road and Single Tree Lane in Roseburg.
The caller said the man was swept downstream after entering the water.
Deputies said emergency crews responded to the area but they were unable to locate the man.
Investigators said the victim is believed to be 34-year-old Roseburg resident Riley Flury Rappe.
According to DSCO, Rappe reportedly jumped off the bridge and swam in the area on numerous occasions in the past.
Police said Rappe is presumed drowned.
The search is expected to continue into the weekend.