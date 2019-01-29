Man reported missing in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Investigators in Klamath County are trying to track down a missing man.
26-year-old Tyrone Beau Robinson was last seen at his family’s home on Crest Street at 8:00 on the morning of December 21, 2018. Since then, Robinson has not been active on social media and his phone has been turned off.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson may be driving a red Volvo Cross Country Wagon with Oregon plate number 297-HZG.
According to deputies, Robinson has “substantial” ties to Klamath, Clackamas and Multnomah Counties.
Robinson is described as 6’1″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, arm, and hands.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130. Refer to case number 19000160.