Stone to be arraigned in Russia probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone will be arraigned in federal court Tuesday on charges of witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress.
Stone is now the sixth Trump associate to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Prosecutors say stone was the connection between the Trump campaign and Wikileaks. That’s the group that released those Democratic emails stolen by Russia.
Stone, who once said he would never testify against President Trump, now says he will answer Mueller’s questions, but knows of nothing illegal.
Stone has repeatedly denied the accusations levied against him, and is expected to plead not guilty in court.
Meanwhile, convicted Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will testify privately on Capitol Hill. That date is set for February 8, ahead of his scheduled prison date on March 6.
As for the Russia investigation, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says it’s “close to being completed.”
