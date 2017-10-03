Man rescued from burning vehicle by two bystanders

Jackson County, Ore. – Two good Samaritans rescued a man from a crashed vehicle Monday evening.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:00 p.m. a 2005 Subaru was traveling near Howard Prairie Lake when it left the road at a high rate of speed, hit a tree and caught fire. The 18-year-old driver was trapped inside with two broken legs.
That’s when two passers-by took action and to remove the driver. JSCO said. “If not for the two men who braved the flames to remove him, he would have surely died.”
Deputies said all three men received minor burns in the incident.
JCSO released no further details about the crash.