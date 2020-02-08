Man sentenced after stealing $150K in coins

MEDFORD, Ore.– A man who stole thousands of dollars in gold and silver coins will spend more than 3 years in prison.
Police say Sadele Threets was one of two suspects who stole the coins from Medford’s Econo-Lodge Hotel on Riverside in October of 2019.
His attorney says Threets and two other people found the box of gold in an abandoned house near Jacksonville.
However, Threets felt deprived of his share and took matters into his own hands.
He showed up at the hotel with two other people, then used force to take most of the coins and took off.
Medford Police later got a tip that people were trying to sell the gold at local coin shops.
Five people were eventually taken into custody.
“Mr. Theetes does feel remorseful for his actions,” said Threet’s attorney, Michael Bertholf. “He knows that his actions were wrong and he shouldn’t have done what he did.”
Threets pleaded guilty to robbery in the second degree and possession of heroin.
Prosecutors estimate the coins are worth around $150,000.
Charges against other suspects are pending.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.