Man sentenced for child sex abuse in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man was sentenced to over three decades behind bars for sexually abusing a child.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said 37-year-old Thomas Ortiz committed numerous sex crimes against a child for a period of several years beginning when the child was about eight years old.

“Mr. Ortiz sexually and physically abused the victim for a significant portion of her young life,” said Sr. Assistant Attorney General John Casalino, who prosecuted this case. “This young adult showcased her strength and incredible courage by speaking up and coming forward. She has made our community a safer place.”

The D.A.’s office said on February 1, 2023, Ortiz pleaded guilty to several charges of rape, strangulation, sexual abuse, sodomy, and unlawful penetration.

The next day, Ortiz was sentenced to 32 years in prison.