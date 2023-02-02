Mercy Flights deploys new device to help patients in respiratory distress

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local first responders have a new tool on hand to help care for patients with high-risk respiratory illnesses.

The National Library of Medicine says traditional low-flow nasal cannula devices are used to deliver supplemental oxygen to someone in need of respiratory help. But they can only provide about four to six liters of oxygen per minute.

A high-flow nasal cannula device can deliver humidified, heated oxygen at a flow rate of 60 liters per minute, significantly increasing the airflow to sick patients.

Because of the benefits of high-flow devices, Mercy Flights announced it’s deploying an “Airvo 2” nasal cannula. The high-flow cannula will reportedly allow critical care teams to transport people in need of a higher level of care.

Mercy Flights Flight Manager Tyler Baker said, “Our conversation surrounding the Airvo 2 began with the rise of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the community, resulting in an increase of patients needing the same level of care when transferred between hospitals. We are thankful for our partners at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center for their collaboration in research and training. It was critical for us to purchase a piece of equipment that would integrate seamlessly within our hospital systems.”

To learn more about Mercy Flights’ nonprofit air and ground ambulance service, visit https://www.mercyflights.com/.