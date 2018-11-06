Man shot dead in Cave Junction identified

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Police have identified a man who was killed in a Cave Junction shooting last week.
Oregon State Police said at about 8:00 a.m. on November 2, they responded to a shooting on Kenrose Lane.
After an investigation, OSP determined a man drove up to a house and started firing shots at it. Someone inside the home shot back at the vehicle, killing the suspect.
On November 6, OSP identified the man who was killed as 46-year-old Richard James Ocoyne.
The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.
Any further information about the shooting will likely be released by the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office sometime in the future.