Man who allegedly mailed suspicious letters arrested in Utah

LOGAN, Utah. (CNN) – A Utah man is now in custody in connection with suspicious letters sent to the White House and the Pentagon.
Dozens of FBI agents, police officers and hazmat crews are at the person’s home in Logan, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
Tuesday authorities said they intercepted multiple packages suspected of containing ricin, addressed to Defense Secretary James Mattis, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and President Trump.
Authorities say the substance is being tested but appears to be a crude castor-bean derivative that is not technically “ricin.”
The substance could still make someone sick but is not likely to be fatal.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah, the person taken into custody was identified as William Clyde Allen III.