Man who kidnapped 3 people sentenced to 25 years in prison, prosecutors say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Humboldt County man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the armed kidnapping of three adult victims and ending a crime spree in Talent.

According to court documents, in August of 2020 45-year-old George Gene Rose entered the apartment of someone he used to date while they were at work.

Inside he reportedly stole a shotgun.

When the victim came home with their roommate he ordered both of them to the ground at gunpoint and then bound them, the Department of Justice said. He then allegedly found a third victim and bound them as well.

Documents say rose forced all three victims into a stolen pickup truck.

Several hours later he reportedly released two of them in rural Northern California.

Near Talent, Oregon, he then abandoned his truck and lead his former dating partner through the woods, voicing his intention to kill the victim, then himself, according to attorneys.

Three days later, Rose’s victim convinced him to turn himself in.

Rose has now been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release.