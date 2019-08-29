Medford airport hits record breaking travel numbers

MEDFORD, Ore.– More record-breaking travel numbers for the Rogue Valley International Airport this summer.
In the month of July, the airport saw over 109,000 travelers coming and going through the airport. That’s a new record for a single month.
Airport officials say it’s due to a stronger local economy, booming leisure and tourism and very little smoke and fires this summer.
The airport is also looking at expanding the number of flights and locations available. However, the airport says no decisions have been made by any of the airlines.
