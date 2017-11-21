Home
Medford Airport parking lot offers 500 more parking spaces

Medford, Ore.- The busiest week of the year at Medford’s airport is a little easier now thanks in large part to more parking.

The new long-term parking lot off of Biddle Road has approximately 500 new spaces.

Travelers can park there now but the lot won’t be finished for a few more weeks.

