Medford Airport parking lot offers 500 more parking spaces

Medford, Ore.- The busiest week of the year at Medford’s airport is a little easier now thanks in large part to more parking.
The new long-term parking lot off of Biddle Road has approximately 500 new spaces.
Travelers can park there now but the lot won’t be finished for a few more weeks.
