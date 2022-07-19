Medford business used to ship black-market cannabis, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local business is allegedly connected to a black-market marijuana shipping operation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on the morning of May 13, ProPack & Ship on Main Street in Medford was searched as part of a year-long investigation into illegal shipping of black market cannabis and other illicit substances.

That same day, a residence on Tahitian Avenue in Medford was also searched in connection with the case.

During the searches, investigators found and seized $1,191,970 in cash and 16 firearms.

“Throughout the course of this investigation multiple suspects were contacted and interviewed and additional subjects were identified using ProPack & Ship for illegal purposes,” the sheriff’s office said. “These subjects will be contacted and interviewed regarding their involvement.”

Two people, identified as 53-year-old Jonathan James Quintero and 28-year-old Matthew James Sachen, reportedly have criminal charges pending.

The investigation is ongoing.