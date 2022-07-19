Medford stabbing suspect arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was stabbed in a Medford park last week.

The Medford Police Department said on Friday, July 15, a man was involved in an argument with a female in Veterans Park on South Pacific Highway.

At some point, Jose Marrere-Delgado reportedly got involved in the dispute and stabbed the man in the torso.

Marrere-Delgado fled the scene but was found by an officer a short time later in a parking lot near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Kings Highway. He was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The stabbing victim is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

No further information was provided by investigators.