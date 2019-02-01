Medford city council fills vacant ward four seat

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s city council selected a new councilor to fill its vacant seat tonight, Eric Stark.
In a four to three vote, city councilors selected stark to fill the ward four-seat Kim Wallan left open when she was elected to the state house in November. It comes after a recommendation from the citizen’s committee who also interviewed the seven candidates, Stark was one of the top three choices the committee presented to council tonight.
Eric Stark will be sworn in at the next city council meeting on February 7th.
