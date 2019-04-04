Medford firefighters “save a man from his wedding ring”

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local firefighters said they helped “save a man from his wedding ring” Thursday.
Medford Fire-Rescue said a husband and wife who were married 50 years ago, identified as the Kellys, were trying to find a place to have Mr. Kelly’s wedding ring. “He couldn’t remember the last time he had been without the ring,” firefighters explained, “but it was finally getting a bit too tight and causing some discomfort.”
After six tries elsewhere, Mr. Kelly and his wife visited Medford firefighters. While they tried to carefully remove the ring, Mr. Kelly talked about his marriage and described not spending a night away from his wife since they were married.
About an hour later, the ring was removed.
“Moments like these bring a little fun to a normally hectic day,” Medford Fire-Rescue said. “We look forward to seeing the Kelly’s around town… maybe with a new ring for Mr. Kelly sometime soon.”