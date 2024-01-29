Medford kiosk allows Oregon taxpayers to file returns for free

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the start of Tax Season Monday, taxpayers in Southern Oregon now have the option to file returns for free using a special kiosk in Medford.

According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, the kiosk is set up in the Medford Regional Office at 3613 Aviation Way, Suite 102, Medford. The kiosk can be used from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed for lunch between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, but use of the compute to file is a first-come, first-serve basis. Officials say employees can’t help prepare returns but can answer basic questions.

“The computer kiosk offers a way to file electronically for those without a computer or those who fill out paper forms and want to transfer their data into one of the two available options to receive their refund sooner,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the department’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division.

The Department of Revenue says taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund through direct deposit receive refunds two weeks or sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.

To check the status of your refund after February 15, or make payments, visit Revenue’s website . You can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon.

