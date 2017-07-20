Medford Police aim to build bridges with Latino Citizen’s Academy

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police are reaching out to Medford’s Latino community with the Latino Citizen’s Academy.
This is the second year Medford police are holding the classes.
The Spanish-language course educates the Latino community about patrol operations, canine, investigations, gangs, drugs, and other topics.
“We’re engaging and building bridges and trying to get the word out about the services that we provide and making sure that people feel comfortable with calling us and reporting criminal activity or requesting services,” explained Deputy Chief Brett Johnson.
Three more classes are scheduled on July 26th, August 2nd, and August 9th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Medford Police department’s George Prescott room.