Medford police investigate reported stabbing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly occurred Wednesday night in downtown Medford.
Detectives with the Medford Police Department said they believe there was a “physical altercation” behind a business in the 200 block of West 6th Street just after 9:00 p.m. on May 16.
So far, police think two people were fighting with a group of three others. At some point during the altercation, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.
At about 9:50 p.m. that same night, police responded to a 911 call from the 700 block of Tawn Cheree. There, they found the stabbing victim and rendered first aid. He remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Investigators are still working on gathering evidence and determining the identities of all those involved in the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2230.