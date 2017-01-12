Part of storage building collapses in Bend

Bend, Ore. – A large portion of a vehicle storage building collapsed in Bend’s Old Mill District Thursday morning.
Bend NBC affiliate KTVZ reports the collapse happened one day after another section of the facility collapsed under the weight of snow.
There were no injuries, but this is just one of many signs some roofs are unable to stand up to the weight of the heaviest snow load seen in Central Oregon in the past 20 to 25 years.
A high school gymnasium roof completely caved-in Thursday as well, prompting the immediate closure of all Bend-La Pine schools for two days for roof assessment. Nobody was in the gymnasium at the time of the collapse.
Other collapses in the area include carports at two large apartment complexes, a large portion of the roof at a Redmond industrial building, and the weekend collapse at a youth ranch’s horse arena.