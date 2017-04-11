Medford students could see earlier start to 2018-19 school year

Medford, Ore. — Students in Medford could be seeing a change to when their school year starts.
The Medford school district is proposing that the 2018-19 school year start and end a week earlier. The change would make the school year start the week before labor day and end the first Wednesday of June.
Labor day weekend would be a four day weekend.
“We’re really looking at just giving students the competitive edge. Having four additional days prior to some of those assessments — Smarter Balanced as well as AP and ACTs — is really valuable,” explained Medford school district’s Natalie Hurd
The early start would also mean the academic quarter would end before spring break instead of after.
Before making any changes, Medford school district would like your feedback. A survey will be emailed to parents as well as posted on the district website.