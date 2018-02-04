Medford Sweet Tea Express burglarized and vandalized

Medford, Ore.– A local business was vandalized and burglarized early this morning just one day after celebrating their four year anniversary.
Employees of the Sweet Tea Express in Medford arrived at work to find their front door smashed open and a cash box stolen.
One of the owners, Greg Cordova, says though he’s frustrated, he still believes the Main Street location is a nice area. He says they’ve never had a problem like this before and it seems as the population grows so does the crime.
“Things in our community are being violated just like we were violated,” said Cordova. “Who am I to think that we shouldn’t pay some of the price. It is a great city and along with a growing city, this kind of stuff happens.”
Cordova says the damages and stolen cash will set them back about $1,600. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to called the Medford Police Department.