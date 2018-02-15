Missing items turn up on homeless camps

Medford, Ore.- People living at Lilac Meadows in Medford are fed up with a problem that’s been plaguing the neighborhood, a homeless camp right next door where they say their missing stuff has turned up.
“Based on the post on Facebook I was able to recognize some of the things that were taken from the apartment and some of the other people were able to recognize some of the things too,” said one resident who did not want to be identified.
The woman who did not want to be identified said people have become brazen in taking things that aren’t theirs.
“We have a community laundry so all our neighbors do our laundry over there but somebody left the door open and it was dark so when I go to pick up my clothes it just disappeared,” she said.”
And families worry about their kids playing outside.
“This property used to be safe even the kids use to go out by themselves, we wouldn’t have to watch them but now the kids are not going outside,” said another resident who did not want to be identified.
Neighborhood watch organizer, Chad Thomas says it’s frustrating and he wants to help, but he can’t do it alone.
“I’m only one person and there is only so much I can do there’s all kind of weird stuff that happens around here especially at night,” Thomas said.
He says the more eyes they have on the apartment complex the safer it will be.
“If we work together than maybe it’ll be a better place,” he said.
Thomas says there are only a handful of members in the watch group, he hoping at least 10 more will join.
NBC5 News reached out to police, they say they have not seen any cases involving the theft issues.