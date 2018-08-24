More evacs around the Ramsey Canyon Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Ramsey Canyon Fire burning in Jackson County has grown to over 1,300 acres.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire started on August 22 near Sams Valley. As of August 24, the fire was 15% contained.
Crews said the fire was active on the north edge and southeast Thursday. Northwest winds pushed the fire into dry fuels. Flames pushed against Ramsey Road, but at last report, the fire didn’t cross it.
The fire was declared a “conflagration” by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Thursday morning. The declaration allows state resources to help fight the fire.
A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Hanby Middle School in Gold Hill. A temporary shelter for livestock is being organized at the Jackson County Expo.
The following evacuation levels were effective as of 4:00 p.m. on August 23:
Level 3 “Go”
- East Evans Creek Rd., beginning at the address of 17935, and continuing east including addresses 18505, 18509 (all accessed off of West Fork Evans Creek Rd.), then continuing to include the address of 19373 at the intersection of Meadows Rd; West Fork Evans Creek Rd., the addresses 18504 and 18508; Ramsey Rd., beginning at the address 13469 and proceeding north to include 13001 and 14738 (accessed off of BLM 35-2-20) and continuing to the Meadows Rd. intersection; Meadows Rd, proceeding south from East Evans to include the address of 16880.
Level 2 “Be Set”
- East Evans Creek Rd., beginning at the address 15513 and ending at 16995, and beginning at the address of 19395 and continuing to include the address of 21043 East Evans Creek Rd.; Meadows Rd, beginning at the address 16800 and 16821, then proceeding south to include the address 14765; Ramsey Rd., beginning at the address 13465 and proceeding south to include the address of 11655.
A temporary shelter for livestock is being organized at the Jackson County Expo. Please contact Linda Bacon at (541) 226-1124, or Expo staff at (541) 821-8406, if you need to make use of this resource.
For an interactive map please visit: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C