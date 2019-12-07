Home
Mt. Ashland holds annual Snow Stomp to welcome in ski season

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore. —  Mount Ashland Ski Area is busy getting ready for opening day next week.

The mountain says they’re hoping to open December 14th. They’re holding the annual Snow Stomp as a way to kick off the new season this Saturday. There will be local bands, including the Brothers Reed and you can even do some sledding!

The event is from 2 PM – 5 PM and is free for all.

