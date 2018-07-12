Murder-suicide reported in Merlin area

MERLIN, Ore. – A murder-suicide is under investigation in Josephine County.
According to Oregon State Police, on July 11 at about 11:00 p.m. troopers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the Merlin area.
OSP said when they arrived at the scene, troopers found a parked van with a deceased driver. About one mile away, a second vehicle was found with a dead male driver with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Troopers determined the male confronted the female, shot her, then took his own life.
Investigators said names will be released once families have been notified of the deaths. No further information was available.