N.C. man accused of poisoning wife with eye drops

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (NBC) – A North Carolina man is charged with murder after detectives say he poisoned his wife with eye drops.
Investigators with the North Carolina Department of Insurance say Joshua Hunsucker poisoned and killed his wife, Stacy, who died in 2018.
Special prosecutor Jordan Green says Stacy Hunsucker’s blood had a suspicious amount of tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in eye drops. It can be deadly if ingested.
Hunsucker is a paramedic with Atrium Health and has no criminal record.
Green says Atrium has placed Hunsucker on administrative leave.
Hunsucker is in jail under a $1.5 million bond.
He’s scheduled to be back in court in January.