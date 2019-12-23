Home
Women now outnumber men in medical school

(CNN) – For the first time, more women than men are going to medical school.

A new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges found in 2019, 50.5% percent of med-students were women. 46,878 to be exact.

The increase is part of a trend that’s been growing since 2009.

In the medical profession overall, male doctors still outnumber female doctors, 64% to 36%. But that could be changing too.

An Athenahealth survey found 80% of older doctors are men. But 60% of doctors under 35 are women.

