Women now outnumber men in medical school

(CNN) – For the first time, more women than men are going to medical school.
A new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges found in 2019, 50.5% percent of med-students were women. 46,878 to be exact.
The increase is part of a trend that’s been growing since 2009.
In the medical profession overall, male doctors still outnumber female doctors, 64% to 36%. But that could be changing too.
An Athenahealth survey found 80% of older doctors are men. But 60% of doctors under 35 are women.