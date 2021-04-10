N. California man arrested for kidnapping Ashland child

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an Ashland child.
The California Highway Patrol said on the morning of April 9, the Ashland Police Department told officers about a kidnapping that recently occurred. The suspect, 37-year-old Desmond Thomas Cloyd of Anderson, California, was believed to be headed to Yreka with 17-month-old child.
The same day Northern California police got the notification, Cloyd was found in the Hilt area behind a Caltrans building. He was taken into custody without incident and the child was unharmed.
Cloyd was lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail for numerous charges including kidnapping, child abduction, and disobeying a court order.
No further was provided by investigators.