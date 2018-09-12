New Apple Watch revealed

CUPERTINO, Calif. – Apple unveiled its latest and greatest devices Wednesday at its annual September event in California.
The new Apple Watch Series 4 was unveiled with dramatic new features. It has a larger screen, and new health and fitness measures.
A new health sensor called electrocardiogram, or “ECG,” measures the heart’s rhythm The wearer will receive a notification if it detects an irregular rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation.
Apple’s chief operating officer says the new watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health.
“Now you can take an ECG, anytime, anywhere, right from your wrist, you just open the app and you put your finger on the digital crown,” COO Jeff Williams said.
The new Apple Watch starts at $279 and will be available in 26 markets at launch.
Pre-orders start on Friday and the watches will become available on September 21st.