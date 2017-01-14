New cell tower approved for Medford

“I understand it’s going to be about 2 blocks away but still it will be in our line of view,” resident Glenn Allen.
Glenn Allen lives just around the corner from the site where a new cell tower will be built. The 106 foot structure will sit about a quarter mile from Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and several homes.
Planning Director, Matt Brinkley says they explored many options for the design including a monopole, a mono pine, but settled on a windmill.
“Designed to pay homage to the surrounding agricultural land uses,” Brinkley says.
And while the design seems a little odd to some.
“We don’t have windmills around here so I think it’s gonna be a bit of a curiosity,” Allen says.
But a curiosity may be better than the alternative.
“From what I understand a giant pencil was even looked at at one point in time,” Brinkley says, “and that would kind of be consistent with the adjacent school.”
“But perhaps the windmill is maybe a little more appropriate and something that will actually stand the test of time as opposed to a 106 foot tall yellow pencil.”
And while it may be within Glenn’s eye sight, what remains to be seen is whether or not it will be an eye sore.
According to Brinkley, new towers don’t emit as much radio frequency so more towers are needed to serve customers. There’s no timeline for when it will be built, but the next step is filing for building permits.