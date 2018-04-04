New patrol vehicle make it easier for police to patrol Greenway

Medford, Ore.- A new patrol vehicle is making it easier for police to the sweep the Bear Creek Greenway.
Medford police took the new side-by-side four-wheel out Wednesday night for its monthly patrol.
The vehicle was purchased by the Jackson County Parks Department and will help officers patrol the area faster and more efficiently.
“This vehicle is perfect because it allows us to get up and down the Greenway. It’s smaller and allows a little more interpersonal communication,” Sgt. Furst said. “We are out there patrolling but we are also trying to connect with the citizens.”
Sgt. Furst says the vehicle will give more agencies, especially agencies with a smaller budget an opportunity to patrol the Greenway more.
A cleanup operation will take place Thursday morning.