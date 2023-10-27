Pulled over car hit by potential impaired suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore – An Oregon State Trooper and a driver stopped for a traffic violation on the side of the road were hit by another driver who veered across multiple lanes.

At 7:30 Thursday morning on Highway 138, east near milepost 10 in Douglas County. OSP says the driver crashed head-on into the scene critically injuring the driver of the car stopped on the side of the road. The OSP sergeant and the suspects suffered minor injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and OSP is conducting an investigation into the potential impairment of the driver.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.