Next Grants Pass School District 7 superintendent chosen

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A new Grants Pass School District superintendent has been selected.

This past fall, the Grants Pass School District 7 School Board started the process of looking for a new superintendent after the current one, Kirk Kolb, announced he wouldn’t renew his contract which expires this summer.

After gathering input from parents, staff, and community members, the Grants Pass School Board announced they selected Tim Sweeney to serve as the next superintendent, effective July 1, 2022.

The district said Sweeney has over 25 years of experience in a variety of educational roles and was named Superintendent of the Year in 2019 by the Oregon Association of School Executives and the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.

“I am deeply humbled by the board’s decision to offer me the position,” Sweeney said. “I know the competition for the superintendency was very strong, so to have been selected is truly an honor. I look forward to working with the school board, staff, and students of the Grants Pass School District for many years to come.”

Sweeney comes to Grants Pass from the Coquille School District where he’s served as superintendent for the past 12 years. Before that, he was superintendent for Butte Falls School District and an eighth grade history teacher at Eagle Point Middle School.

“The Grants Pass School District 7 school board is excited to offer Tim Sweeney the position of superintendent,” GPSD Board Chair Scott Nelson said. “Tim brings the leadership qualities and innovative thinking we feel are needed at this critical juncture in public education. Tim impressed us with his many years of experience as a superintendent, and his track record for positive growth and change. He places the students and staff first and will work diligently to support all of our students in achieving a successful education. We look forward to working with him to increase educational opportunities for Grants Pass students.”