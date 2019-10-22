No homes damaged in L.A. Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) – Hundreds of residents in Los Angeles are back in their homes after a fire forced them to evacuate.
Fast-moving flames rose up the Pacific Palisades hillside and threatened multi-million dollar homes along Vista Grande Drive and Charmel Lane. The topography-driven fire broke out around 10:30 Monday morning in the 500 block of Palisades Drive. It quickly went from one to 30 acres before firefighters stopped its progress at about 40.
Local resident George Wakalopulos said, “Around 10:30 this [Monady] morning, we were out sitting in the patio. I noticed a smoke cloud coming up over the hill.”
Wakalopulos said he got his hose out and started dousing his Charmel Lane property. But things quickly went sideways. “Our roof was burning because we have a lot of pine trees and the pine needles will settle on the roof. So all day they said those were on fire,” Wakapulos explained.
Fortunately, he says, firefighters were able to save his home with minimal damage and are keeping a close eye on his and his neighbors’ houses tonight, putting out any hot spots that flare up. “They saved the house,” Wakapulos said. “Great firemen. We praised them a lot.”
He and his wife, along with nearly 200 other homes, had to evacuate. Fire officials say all residents are now being allowed back tonight.
Fixed-wing aircraft, along with helicopters, really helped firefighters battling this blaze throughout the day.
Monday night, the fixed-wing aircraft were grounded, but water dropping helicopters continued throughout the night.
Crews will also continue working to get a containment line around this fire before any strong winds kick up this week.
Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said, “And then, of course, there’s been concern about the Santa Annas becoming either a weak to moderate change of events. And so that can drastically change the fire behavior. So we’re paying very close attention to that.”
The Los Angeles Fire Department said no structures were damaged by the flames.