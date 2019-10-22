Parents of missing Portland student believe their son’s body has been found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – There’s a possible break in the search for a missing college student in Oregon.
The parents of missing University of Portland student Owen Klinger believe a body pulled from the Willamette River over the weekend is their son.
Klinger was last seen on the evening of October 6th.
Family, friends and volunteers have searched for Klinger for weeks.
On Sunday, a body was found in the river near the St. Johns Bridge.
The medical examiner has not confirmed the person’s identity or released the cause of death.