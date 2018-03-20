Home
Nonprofit wants to help repair local church

Ashland, Ore.- The First United Methodist Church in Ashland is in need of some TLC.

“As the years go by you realize the wear and tear of a program like this,” Reverend Dorita Borgerson with First United Methodist Church said.

But the church doesn’t has enough funds to repair all the issues.

“We don’t have a big foundation to draw from,” Reverend Richenda Fairhurst, pastor with First United Methodist Church said.

That’s why Peace House stepped in.

“We asked them, ‘Well what would it be? How could we help? What would be something we could do financially to sort of bridge the gap,'” Elizabeth Hallett with Peace House said.

For the past 15 years, Peace House has hosted its ‘Uncle Foods Diner’ every Tuesday at the church. The event offers a free meal to those in need.

“Some of them don’t have a home, some are living on a tight budget, and some are seniors,” Hallet said.

More than 100 people fill the church every week for a hot meal, and with such a great need Peace House decided it wants to do whatever they can to help it continue to run for years to come.

“Part of it is contributing what they can to help supplement what would be helpful to us,” Rev. Borgerson said.

The nonprofit says helping the church comes naturally. It recently donated more than $2,000 to the church and hopes to raise more with fundraisers throughout the year.

“We both are very invested in wanting to help those that are hungry and those that are marginalized so our goals are very similar and our passions are very similar,” Rev. Borgerson said.

The church estimates maintenance cost to be around $9,000.

If you’d like to donate to the church, you can contact email Elizabeth Hallett at [email protected] or contact her at (541) 482-9625.

