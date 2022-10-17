ODF responds to multiple grass fires near Ashland and Butte Falls

Posted by Zack Larsen October 17, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry responded to multiple small grass fires this weekend.

On Saturday a fire in Butte Falls was spotted near multiple structures, it was estimated to be three-quarters of an acre.

On the same day, between Talent and Ashland on the 300 block of Staples Lane a grass fire was stopped after growing to about two and a half acres.

On Sunday, a second grass fire started near I-5 just outside of Ashland, it was estimated to be a quarter of an acre.

All 3 fires were put out and ODF said these fires are all likely human-caused.

“We didn’t have any lightning, so its safe to say the cause of all these fires are human-caused,” ODF spokesperson Natalie Weber said. “It’s just a really good reminder that even though we are in mid-October, we’re still seeing those weather conditions, still have the dry fuels that are supporting fires and fire growth.”

The official cause of each fire is under investigation.

ODF said people should still be cautious outside because the fire danger risk is at moderate.

 

Zack Larsen
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
