ODF sending resources and firefighters to Texas

OREGON — ODF firefighters and resources are heading south to help with wildfires ripping through the Texas panhandle.

The Oregon Department of Forestry announced on Friday that a strike team of 16 firefighters is being deployed to Amarillo, Texas as part of a mutual assistance agreement.

Right now, the Smokehouse Creek fires are burning more than a million acres in Amarillo, destroying hundreds of homes and devastating local industries.

The fire is about 15% contained at last report.

Coos Forest Protective Association says it’s also sending firefighters.

